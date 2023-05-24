News you can trust since 1737
Alain Le Garsmeur Retrospective to be held at Belfast Exposed

Exhibition of work by the photojournalist in partnership with Belfast Photo Festival 2023 will be held at the gallery from June 1 until July 22, 2023
By Joanne Savage
Published 24th May 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:53 BST

Belfast Exposed on Donegall Street are excited to present a career-spanning retrospective of work from acclaimed photojournalist Alain Le Garsmeur, in partnership with Belfast Photo Festival 2023. Le Garsmeur's work for the Times and Observer saw him capture both the dangerous and surreal nature of everyday life amidst the Troubles in the 1970s and 80s.

He also worked globally for both publications and a range of other outlets, capturing stunning images of a changing world.

In 1986, he won the World Press Award in the 'Daily Life' category for his work on assignment for the Observer in China.

Youths with petrol bombs during Rioting on the Falls Road, West Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Troubles, 1976 by Alain Le GarsmeurYouths with petrol bombs during Rioting on the Falls Road, West Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Troubles, 1976 by Alain Le Garsmeur
Youths with petrol bombs during Rioting on the Falls Road, West Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Troubles, 1976 by Alain Le Garsmeur
As part of the Retrospective, the gallery will host Le Garsmeur in conversation with Ciara Hickey, on June 29.

This is a unique opportunity to hear firsthand from Le Garsmeur about his career, his photography and his approach to photojournalism.

