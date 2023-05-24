Belfast Exposed on Donegall Street are excited to present a career-spanning retrospective of work from acclaimed photojournalist Alain Le Garsmeur, in partnership with Belfast Photo Festival 2023. Le Garsmeur's work for the Times and Observer saw him capture both the dangerous and surreal nature of everyday life amidst the Troubles in the 1970s and 80s.

He also worked globally for both publications and a range of other outlets, capturing stunning images of a changing world.

In 1986, he won the World Press Award in the 'Daily Life' category for his work on assignment for the Observer in China.

Youths with petrol bombs during Rioting on the Falls Road, West Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Troubles, 1976 by Alain Le Garsmeur

As part of the Retrospective, the gallery will host Le Garsmeur in conversation with Ciara Hickey, on June 29.