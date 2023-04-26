Through an incredible life with unparalleled achievement, the world-renowned violinist André Rieu has become the gold standard for spectacular live shows across the globe.

Every year tens of thousands of people from around the world make the pilgrimage to see the King of Waltz perform his summer concert series in his hometown of Maastricht, where for two weeks the stunning Vrijthof Square hosts André and his world-renowned Johann Strauss Orchestra, which has been his second family for over 30 years.

Now for 2023, André will share on the big screen his brand-new summer concert, Love Is All Around, exclusively in over 500 UK cinemas for one weekend only – on August 26 and 27 – where everyone is invited to come together to immerse themselves in this wonderful music and entertainment experience.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, the full-length concert will transport the audience to the magnificent open-air concert in Maastricht’s historic medieval square - featuring popular feel-good classics, show-tunes, and of course, joyous waltzes - in the comfort of their local cinema with breath-taking camera work, world-class production values and glorious sound.

Expect fan favourites, special guest soloists, a gospel choir, and André’s trademark humour in an unforgettable concert perfect to share with friends, family and loved ones.

Long-time cinema host, Charlotte Hawkins (Classic FM, Good Morning Britain) will delve behind the scenes to provide access and a stage-side interview with André exclusive to cinema audiences.

“Love is the music of our hearts, and it knows no boundaries. It is the most wonderful form of emotion and the most beautiful melody that we can play in our lives. I wish you all much love and music and I hope you will enjoy this year’s Maastricht concert full of joy and romance in your local cinema” says André.

Over the last decade, André Rieu has become one of cinema’s biggest music drawcards with his annual Maastricht concerts alongside his Christmas and New Year specials for cinema audiences around the world.

Breaking box office records, André continues to be one of the world’s best-selling touring artists and continues to top record charts around the world.

