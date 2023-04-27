Plans are well underway as Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council gets ready for a weekend of celebrations to mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort from Friday May 5 until Monday May 8, 2023.

From the Big Lunch to live screenings of the Coronation ceremony and concert, there is lots in store for everyone to come together and celebrate this momentous occasion.Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, alderman Stephen Ross welcomed Vice Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mrs Miranda Gordon, deputy mayor, councillor Leah Smyth, elected members, community representatives and local school children to the Theatre at The Mill to officially launch the line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests were also able to preview a clip of the Coronation hymn which will be officially launched over the Coronation weekend.

Mayor, alderman Stephen Ross and Deputy Mayor, councillor Leah Smyth, are joined by local children to launch the council’s line-up of Coronation events

Composed by Philip Hammond, a recording of the hymn was performed by approximately 450 children from 19 of the Borough’s primary, secondary and special schools and will be a lasting legacy of the Coronation celebrations in the area. At the launch event, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, alderman Stephen Ross said: “We have lots of fantastic events planned to celebrate the first Coronation in over 70 years - the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.”

He added: “I would encourage all of our residents to come together for what will be a weekend to remember.” Details of the weekend are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday May 5

The Coronation weekend will begin at 10am when flags will be raised at Mossley Mill, Antrim Civic Centre and Ballyclare Town Hall.

Then in the evening, beacons will be lit by Mayor, alderman Stephen Ross, at Mossley Mill and deputy mayor, councillor Leah Smyth, at Antrim Castle Gardens.

This will form part of the simultaneous lighting of thousands of beacons across the UK - a long standing tradition for such royal occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday May 6

From 10am until 4pm you can enjoy some Coronation fun at Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore Park, where there will be live screenings of the ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey.

Please note this is a ticketed event and it is recommended that you get your tickets early.

Tickets are free with a £1.25 booking fee for adults, and no fee for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All proceeds go to the Mayor’s chosen charities.

Sunday May 7

Pack your picnic and bring your rug to Hazelbank Park and Antrim Lough Shore Park for the Coronation Big Lunch.

Taking place from 12-4pm, expect some family fun, with inflatables and walkabout characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that evening from 6pm, the celebrations will be at Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore Park, where there will be a live screening of the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

‘The Elvis Spectacular’ will be warming up the crowd in Jordanstown Loughshore Park, whilst ‘Qween’ will be working their magic in Antrim.

Both events on the Sunday evening will finish with a fantastic fireworks display lighting up the night sky.

This is also a ticketed event and again it is recommended that you get your tickets early – they are free with a £1.25 booking fee for adults and all proceeds again going to the Mayor’s chosen charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

·Monday May 8

The Big Help Out, which aims to encourage residents to try volunteering through a number of activities such as spring clean ups, horticultural projects, planting of window boxes for local villages and so on will take place.

The Big Help Out aims to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation weekend.