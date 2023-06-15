Are you a budding musician or singer/songwriter? Then read on for more information on how Belfast's Oh Yeah Centre can help you go pro
Scratch My Progress is the Oh Yeah Music Centre’s annual talent development scheme.
Since 2010, 49 acts have benefited from the scheme, with Oh Yeah mentors dedicated to developing, supporting, signposting, nurturing and promoting local musical talent to help rising stars garner not only local, but also global, interest.
Applications are now open for the class of 2023/24 and the music hub in the heart of the city’s Cathedral Quarter are expecting more applications than ever before given the sustained success of alumnus including:
- -Kitt Philippa who won ‘Album of the Year’ at the Northern Ireland Music Prize 2020 and has since signed a record deal with Paragon Records;
-- Sasha Samara who won the ‘Contender’ award at the Northern Ireland Music Prize 2020;
- -Gemma Bradley who is now the UK National Radio broadcaster for BBC Introducing...;
- -Lemonade Shoelace, who won the 2021 Vans Musicians Wanted competition and supported Yungblud in Mexico City;
-- Riley Holland who achieved 10K+ spins on her single in just three weeks;
-- Problem Pattens who have been signed by Alcopop! Records and performed at The Great Escape 2023;
- --Charlie Hanlon who has supported such vaunted stars as indie rockers Ash and Kate Moss’s ex and former Libertines frontman Pete Doherty.
Oh Yeah are looking for the most dedicated emerging talents to harness. For full details, guidelines and an application form click here. The deadline for submissions is July 14, 2023. Scratch My Progress is made possible with the financial support of YouTube Music, the PRS Foundation and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.