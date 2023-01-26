World-renowned artist, Farhad O’Neill will launch his exhibition, ‘A Life in Low Relief’ with a talk on February 3 at the Linen Hall Library.

Farhad, an old familiar of The Linen Hall, returned to Belfast, after 17 years in his native Canada.

His exhibition, A Life in Low Relief, represents over 20 years of work in the genre of bas-relief (or low relief) carving.

Farhad with some of his exquisitely unique carvings

The exhibition which will feature a total of 76 bas-relief sculptures in bronze will remain on display at The Linen Hall Vertical Gallery February 1-24 and you can access it for free, Monday to Friday from 9.30 am – 5.30 pm. To find out more, please visit the library’s website.