ArtsEkta are extending the festival experience at Botanic Gardens this year with brand new event, Mela Colours, set to take place on August 26, 1-5pm.

Get ready to share in music, dance, performance art and visual stimulation for an unforgettable experience of unity, diversity and inclusion.

Blues, greens, purples, reds, yellows, and pinks will come together in a high spirited, fun-filled party atmosphere.

Burst into colour at the multicultural Mela event organised by ArtsEkta and set to take place at Botanic Gardens

Enter the festival’s purpose-built arena in the park for a vivid, powder-throwing, multi-coloured frenzy and a great chance to have some fun, make new friends, and celebrate together as one.

Festival-goers can expect to enjoy an open air colour party with massive colour throws, music from a live DJ, a food village serving up international cuisine and performances by dancers, as well as experiencing a colour chill zone with family workshops and a sensory colour experience especially designed for babies and toddlers.

The multi-award winning cultural organisation ArtsEkta works to develop intercultural relationships at the heart of the community and is home to the Belfast Mela - the largest celebration of cultural diversity in Northern Ireland.

The brainchild of Indian-native Nisha Tandon, it was founded in 2006 on the principles of inclusivity – ‘Ekta’ means ‘uniting’ in the Indian language.

Bringing together the multicultural communities of Belfast and beyond, ArtsEkta creates projects that inspire audiences to engage with the diversity, tastes, rhythms and sights that make up the cultural richness of the province.