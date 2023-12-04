Acclaimed visual artist Joel Simon, who has worked with Seamus Heaney, Billy Connolly and Gerry Anderson, has unveiled his latest exhibition Nocturnes, an extraordinary journey into the nightlife of Belfast.

The exhibition, inspired by film noir and the work of iconic American artist Edward Hopper, is now open at the University of Atypical Gallery in Royal Avenue.

This captivating exhibition is a highlight of the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disabilities programme, co-coordinated by the Department for Communities and University of Atypical.

Joel is an artist with a rich background in film-making. In this exhibition, he presents his latest work as a series of narrative oil paintings drawing inspiration from the vibrant nightlife of Belfast. The exhibition captures the city's metamorphosis into a cinematic landscape during the late hours.

"After many late-night excursions through Belfast's streets, I found myself captivated by the city's transformation into a cinematic tapestry. The darkened alleys and hushed corners served as the muse for 'Nocturnes' where I aim to convey the heightened drama that cloaks this city, my home since 1995,” Joel said.

Joel, who was born in Belgium, is a former director with over 50 international awards in the film and animation industry. He has seamlessly transitioned into the world of oil painting.

"Through visual storytelling skills honed in my previous career, I explore mysterious narratives etched on strangers' faces and woven into the urban fabric," he added.

This marks Joel Simon's first solo show in five years. The exhibition promises a journey through Belfast's nightlife, as seen through the eyes of an artist who has made the city his inspiration.

Damien Coyle, the chief executive of University of Atypical, said: “I have admired Joel's work for many years so it is a real honour to have him exhibit in the Atypical Gallery. I think viewers will appreciate his skill as a painter, and will relate to his vivid depictions of night-time Belfast.”