On Saturday, April 22, Belfast Film Festival will host a series of movies at the Titanic Slipways at a unique drive-in cinema experience.

Enjoy three classic films from the comfort of your car and with the added iconic backdrop of the historical shipyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forget your classic popcorn as Tayto NI will be supporting the drive-in event and will be providing free crisps on the day for those who attend.

The drive-in cinema at Titanic Slipways will return as part of the Belfast Film Festival allowing you to catch The Incredibles, Labyrinth and Blade Runner on April 22

Here are the movie listings for the event:

The Incredibles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11.30am - £10 PER CAR

“I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.”

Battling a bulging belly and a boring job, Mr. Incredible longs for the glory days of upholding law and order while his superhuman family tries to fit in with their “normal” life.

Relief from quiet suburbia finally comes years later, when the family uncovers a diabolical plan and must bring together their respective strengths to save the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labyrinth

3.30pm - £16 PER CAR

"If I thought that for one second that you would not go see Labyrinth at the Titanic Slipways DRIVE IN, I would be forced to suspend you, head first, in the Bog of Eternal Stench."

Don't end up in the Bog of Eternal Stench!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teenage girl travels to the Labyrinth to save her baby brother from the clutches of The Goblin King after she unintentionally wishes the boy be taken away from her.

Blade Runner

7.00pm - £16 PER CAR

"I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad