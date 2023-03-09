Create Youth Dance are this week adding the finishing touches to their preparations for their lead role in the city’s Recycle and Renewal themed Spring Carnival parade.

The Springtown based group will represent the element of Air in the North West Carnival Initiative’s St Patrick’s Day showcase where performers will celebrate the elements.

Create was founded in 2014 by dance facilitator Carie Logue Houston and highlights to date include performing in Adam B’s closing show on his 2019 Nationwide tour and opening the city’s Fashion Fest showcase in the Guildhall.

Create Dance Academy preparing for the city’s Spring Carnival parade at Dragonfly Studios

“The St Patrick’s Day parade is always a must for us,” Carie said. “It is a wonderful chance for the dancers to nurture their confidence and self esteem, to perform as an ensemble and showcase their performance skills to a massive audience.”