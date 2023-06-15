Ash are today (June 15) announcing their first new album together in more than five years, and sharing a new single alongside news of an upcoming UK/European tour.

Race The Night, the band’s eighth studio album, will be released on September 15, 2023, via one of their earliest label homes, Fierce Panda.

With 29 years, 18 hit singles, seven studio albums and an unfathomable number of tour dates since their appearance on the label’s 1994 Crazed And Confused compilation, Race The Night is both a party with old friends and a message to leap into the present with arms wide open. Fitting then that the lead single should be the album’s title-track, with its super-charged and widescreen anthemia being the perfect primer for a record that has melodies to spare.

“Before the shadows let us go, and it’s too late, to race the night” sings lead vocalist and guitarist Tim Wheeler, as the band feel the heat of obsession on their backs and motor away to grab hold of ever-transient, fleeting opportunity. Wheeler comments: “Race the Night is the sound of the band reveling in the sheer joy of being a band after being separated by time and distance through the insanity of the early 2020s. Lyrically it's all about seizing the crossroads moments in life with both hands."

Wheeler added: “Take every chance as if it could be your last.”

Continuing commenting about the video the frontman added: “The Race the Night video is the product from the fevered mind of long time friend and horror director Jed Shepherd. He's taken a song about seizing the moment and had the band seized by a super fan who proceeds to force the band into doing her bidding.” UK pre-orders for new album Race The Night are live now and the album is available across gatefold vinyl, CD, cassette and via limited edition vinyl formats. Hear new single 'Race The Night' on streaming services and watch the video below.

Ash will also be taking their Race The Night on tour through the UK and Europe before the year is out, on a co-headline run with The Subways.

