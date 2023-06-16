The EastSide Arts Festival will return from July 27 until August 6 when over the designated 11 days audiences will have the opportunity to attend a panoply of unique events that will showcase the very best of east Belfast’s vibrant cultural scene and creative talent.

Over 60 events are planned, spread all across this quarter of the city for this year’s edition of the festival, featuring an extraordinary array of music, comedy, dance, theatre, cabaret, talks, tours, film and family-fun activities designed to inspire, entertain and engage.

As ever, the festival provides a platform for local artists, entertainers, and performers to shine, whilst bringing people together to enjoy the best of the east.

Joshua Burnside presents ‘Folk in the East’ with a special concert on August 4 at the Harland & Wolff Staff Club, Belfast

Residents and visitors will have the opportunity to experience thought-provoking theatre and literature, revel in unforgettable music and cabaret, and uncover the hidden gems and historical landmarks that make up east Belfast’s rich heritage.

Some of this year’s festival highlights include: Ciaran Bartlett’s Comedy Club with Micky Bartlett and Paddy McDonnell at Banana Block on July 27 for a double dose of comedy talent with Ciaran in the role of MC; The Orb LIVE with support by Explosion Sound Selectors on July 28 at the same venue when these electronica pioneers will celebrate release of new album Prism; meanwhile the Thomas Carnduff Appreciation Society presents Work, Place and Language at Templemore Baths on July 29 with Malcolm Guite, Gaynor Kane, Rosemary Jenkinson, Mark Ward and Elizabeth McGeown in conversation led by writer and academic Connal Parr; and EastSide Electronics will take place on July 29 at CS Lewis Square when the Night Institute and God’s Waiting Room join forces for a 1,000-capacity open air show featuring DJs David Holmes, Timmy Stewart and Jordan Nocturne.

Sunday July 30 will see EastSide ParkFest take place at CS Lewis Square and Orangefield Park in what will be a Festival Fun Day for all the family.

Animation will take place along the Connswater Community Greenway, linking the two main events at CS Lewis Square and Orangefield Park.

Then also on July 30 you can join award-winning entertainer, Miss Cherrie Ontop, in the Drawing Office One at the Titanic Hotel, for a very special evening of song accompanied on the grand piano by the wonderful Darren Day.

In at the Deep End… A Night of Music with Anthony Toner and Friends is set to take place on Tuesday August 1 at Templemore Baths featuring Toner, naturally, alongside fellow songwriters Matt McGinn and John McCullough for an ‘in the round’ performance.

Joshua Burnside presents ‘Folk in the East’ with a special concert on August 4 at the Harland & Wolff Staff Club and on August 5 you can enjoy the ‘Eats-Side’ Food and Drink Tour led by a fully qualified guide.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Ryan Murphy said: “As funders of EastSide Arts, we’re delighted to see the festival continuing to grow and flourish, delivering a really eclectic mix of entertainment and fun for people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy – from music and dance to comedy, theatre, talks, tours and film. I’m also really pleased to see our newly refurbished Templemore Baths taking its place in the spotlight – and CS Lewis Square playing host to more free family fun.

"EastSide Arts Festival is also playing an important role in showcasing local emerging artists – bringing the community together through shared and diverse cultural experiences - and welcoming visitors to the east of the city, which has so much to offer.”

Roisin McDonough, chief executive, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and principal funder, commented:“EastSide Arts has lifted the entire profile of the arts in east Belfast and

created an environment where artists can flourish. They have shown how a lively arts, culture and entertainment scene can play a leading role in bringing people and communities closer together through shared creative experiences. All of the tremendous work throughout the year is brought into sharp focus through the annual flagship EastSide Arts Festival.”

John Thompson, from Translink, festival principal sponsor, added: “EastSide Arts Festival is a fantastic example of how great events can bring communities together to celebrate diversity and inclusion through arts and culture. At Translink we’re committed to getting people ‘better connected’ so we’re proud to support EastSide Arts which reflects this goal of connecting communities, whilst supporting local businesses and promoting sustainability.”

Director of the EastSide Arts Festival, Rachel Kennedy added: “We are thrilled to present this year’s EastSide Arts Festival, showcasing the extraordinary talent that resides within our community. The festival is a celebration of our diverse artistic landscape, where individuals of all backgrounds can come together and experience the transformative power of the arts, reinforcing east Belfast’s position as a thriving hub of creativity.”