Get ready to dust the winter blues away with the first Feel Good Festival at the historic Portico of Ards in Portaferry, March 1 – 10.

Ruth McGinley will perform 'Piano Peace' at the first Feel Good Festival at the historic Portico of Ards in Portaferry, March 1 – 10.

From candlelit concerts, laser lit dance gigs and relaxing activities, everyone is invited to take in the beautiful surroundings with a range of events that will simply make you feel good in 2024.

Find sanctuary and peace with two candlelight concerts. On Friday, March 1, Ruth McGinley will perform ‘Piano Peace’, a compilation of beautiful soothing sounds from composers Sakamoto (Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence) and Einaudi (Le Onde). Join Christian Forshaw for Choral Sanctuary on Saturday, March 2 to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of his much-lauded album Sanctuary, an exquisite exploration of sacred music, blending saxophone, organ and choral voices with original composition.

Feel uplifted with the power of fresh or familiar music with two incredible laser lit gigs. On Friday, March 8, enjoy D.O.M.E ( Dynamic Organ Multi- sensory Experience) with experimental musician DJ Son Zept and experimental composer Xenia Pestova Bennett as they transform Portico's church into an immersive multi-sensory dome, blurring past, present and future by combining the venue’s iconic pipe organ with surround-sound live electronics, video projections and spectacular pro laser lighting in a mind-opening and body-tingling experience like no other! Immerse yourself and celebrate ‘one more time’ on Saturday, March 9 with an emotionally evocative performance of live authentic DJ mix with the widely-acclaimed international act Daft Punk Tribute.

A spiritual awakening or emergence of Spring - See the Light: Seacourt Print Workshop showcases selected artists from the workshop. Take time to heal and sink into the ‘pew-bathing’ Sound Healing Spa experience with Tessa Ann or Come On And Sing Get, Happy! with Una McCann who will soon have you harmonising and feeling uplifted through singing – no experience necessary.

Visitors to the Portico of Ards will enjoy taking time out in the picturesque town of Portaferry, as well as immersing themselves in the beauty of this restored church with a grade A listed Greek inspired architecture. Also, as part of the festival experience, visitors can enjoy local food and drink with special offers from nearby restaurant The Bull & Claw, accomodation at The School House and drinks at Dumigans Bar.

Dr Verity Peet Portico of Ards manager, said: “As we emerge out of winter and into spring, we invite everyone to join us for the first Feel Good Festival this March. Immerse yourself in the beautiful surroundings of our Grade A Listed building, take part in a range of unique activities and events that will make you feel good and take time out to explore the picturesque Portaferry and Strangford Lough. "

Wendy Smith, tourism manager for Ards and North Down Borough Council, added: “Ards and North Down Borough Council are delighted to support such a vibrant and imaginative programme set in such wonderful surroundings. I would encourage everyone to get their tickets early for the Feel Good Festival!”

The Feel Good Festival is supported by Ards and North Down Borough Council and the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.