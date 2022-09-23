When can I get tickets?

Fans will be able to purchase coach and ticket packages at 6pm on Thursday November 3 and standard tickets at 9am on Sunday November 6.

The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset on Wednesday June 21 and run until Sunday June 25, it was previously announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potential attendees must register in advance of purchasing, in an ongoing bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.

Who is appearing?

The fine details of the line-up has yet to be revealed for the 2023 event but Roxy Music have been rumoured to be filling the Sunday tea-time legends slot.

Robbie Williams recently told the BBC he would like to fill the legends slot.

He said: “Yeah, that’d be cool. Actually, I’d like to do that. I’d like another go round on that stage and feel that audience and get the chance to do it.”

The Spice Girls have also said they would like the slot.

This year’s edition of Glastonbury marked its return after two years of cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlined as the event made a triumphant return, finally marking its 50th anniversary.