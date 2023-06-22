The Happy Days Enniskillen International Beckett Festival and its additional festival dedicated to celebrating the work of the decadent timeless wit and dandy Oscar Wilde, is launching “Festival Tales”, a storytelling project calling on any volunteers, businesses, and individuals from across the province and beyond who have participated in the festivals over the last ten years to share their stories of how so many artistic and literary projects on these programmes have personally impacted them.

This is in order to assess the rich cultural civic value of these festivals and their careful and imaginative exploration of former Portora Royal pupils absurdist playwright Beckett (1906-1989) and poet and novelist Wilde (1854-1900) – also the veritable king of witticisms - in order that they might continue to flourish in bringing world class artists, writers and performers to the Fermanagh town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fermanagh author Seamas Mac Annaidh will lead a series of storytelling workshops – starting on Tuesday June 27 at Charlie’s Bar – inviting everyone to share their anecdotes, friendships, ordinary and extraordinary happenings that have shaped their experience over the past ten years of the globally celebrated Enniskillen festival programmes.

The Happy Days International Samuel Beckett Festival has been held in Enniskillen, where the playwright and novelist was educated at Portora Royal, for the past ten years, drawing innumerable world class artists to the Fermanagh town in celebration of Beckett's work. A similar festival dedicated to Oscar Wilde has also been held here. To share your stories of ten years of such festival experiences you can take part in the new heritage project

Happy Days Festival manager and head of drama at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Sally Rees said: “With some of the greatest, global names in theatre, music and performance coming to Enniskillen over the past 10 years we believe we have a treasure trove of memories, conversations and experiences that need to be captured and brought to life. Happy Days Festival Tales isn’t just about commemorating the great writers of Samuel Beckett and Oscar Wilde who were schooled in Enniskillen, it is about celebrating the hundreds of volunteers and local businesses that have made the festivals happen, their stories, insights and encounters.”

The first of the open storytelling workshops will take place upstairs in Charlie’s Bar on Church Street, Enniskillen, on Tuesday June 27, 6-8pm. The workshops are designed for all ages, and no previous writing experience is required.

The workshops are part of a wider literary heritage project in Enniskillen inviting people to share their stories through the website www.happydaysstories.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad