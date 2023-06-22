Holywood-born Jamie Dornan, star of Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, and TV dramas The Fall and The Tourist, has recently commented on swirling rumours that he is in the running to play the next James Bond.

The handsome actor and father-of-three, who is married to musician Amelia Warner, has consistently been rumoured to be in the running for the role – a role that could catapult him to yet higher levels of fame.

This week, the 41-year-old actor said he doesn't give the rumours "a huge amount of thought".

Games Radar says Dornan told Total Film magazine: "I’ve been in that conversation for a good couple of years now. Sometimes I’m more in that conversation than other times. It tends to be if you have a movie coming out.

"I imagine that if people are making noise about [Heart of Stone] when it comes out on Netflix, and hopefully lots of people are watching it, then you enter that conversation again in a bigger way than you were before the movie came out.

"If people want to have your name, that’s cool. I just am not one of those people who gives it a huge amount of thought."

From Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Idris Elba to Regé-Jean Page and Cillian Murphy, there’s a long list of actors being touted to play 007, as reported in numerous media outlets.

Jamie Dornan has addressed rumours that he may be a contender to play the next James Bond. Here he is pictured with wife Amelia Warner with whom he has three daughters

There has been huge speculation and interest about who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond since 2015, when he joked he would rather “slash his wrists” than do another Bond film.

Craig left the franchise after the 25th Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, and rumours have only intensified since then.

For years, dozens of actors have been batting away questions about whether they might play the most famous British spy in cinematic history.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was considered the favourite according to bookies several weeks ago, although Dornan, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and others remain signifcant contenders for what is an iconic and much-coveted role as well as a colossal opportunity for any actor.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Netflix's 'Heart of Stone' featuring the NI actor has been releaed.

The movie premieres on the streaming service on August 11, 2023 and the film's star and producer Gal Gadot previously said it's “gonna be extremely epic".

Jamie Dornan plays Parker, a MI6 agent, and Alia Bhatt plays hacker Keya Dhawan.

Netflix said: "Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer in HEART OF STONE. Only on Netflix August 11.

"Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart."

Heart of Stone is directed by Tom Harper and the cast also includes Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready.