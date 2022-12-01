A fantastic new exhibition by members of the Pavestone Collective is now open at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

‘Inside Out’ reflects the post-Covid world, as the group, which was established for adults living with physical and mental health problems, faced the challenges of the pandemic with continued enthusiasm and imagination.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, who attended the exhibition launch said: “I was delighted to be at the opening event to see for myself the beautiful artistic efforts of the Pavestone Collective. Their artwork is truly amazing, their creativity and passion for the arts is inspiring, and I would encourage everyone to come and visit the exhibition.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured at the opening of the Inside Out exhibition by the Pavestone Collective with Chris Magee and art tutor Louie Winward