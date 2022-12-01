'Inside Out' exhibition by Pavestone Collective now open
Collection is on display at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady
A fantastic new exhibition by members of the Pavestone Collective is now open at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.
‘Inside Out’ reflects the post-Covid world, as the group, which was established for adults living with physical and mental health problems, faced the challenges of the pandemic with continued enthusiasm and imagination.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, who attended the exhibition launch said: “I was delighted to be at the opening event to see for myself the beautiful artistic efforts of the Pavestone Collective. Their artwork is truly amazing, their creativity and passion for the arts is inspiring, and I would encourage everyone to come and visit the exhibition.”
The Pavestone Collective has met weekly for years and in that time, has enjoyed the therapeutic benefits of the visual arts while developing self-expression. The Inside Out exhibition will continue until December 31. Visit www.roevalleyarts.com.