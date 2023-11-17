Portstewart husband and wife artists Adrian Margey and Evana Bjourson are staging a major joint exhibition and sale of their work at Coleraine Town Hall from December 1-3.

North Coast Husband and wife artists Adrian Margey and Evana Bjourson photographed ahead of their Festive Exhibition at Coleraine Town Hall. Credit Adrian Margey

Margey’s dynamic portrayals of Northern Ireland’s landscape and landmarks, and his bold, colourful depictions of the North Coast in particular, have brought his work to prominence. Also featured in this exhibition will be his more impressionistic work that adopts a naturalistic colour palette and employs hand and finger painting techniques.

Bjourson’s stunning work incorporates human interaction, seascapes and coastal experiences observed through the lens of transience. Her figurative work reflects thoughts on the reason for and role of humanity while her dynamic wave paintings take inspiration from life on the North Coast.

