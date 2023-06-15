A new research and development facility in Belfast is set to create new jobs and help drive the next generation of visual effects technologies that will revolutionise the UK’s film, TV and performing arts industries.

The state-of-the-art lab is part of the Creative Industries Sector Vision, which sets out the government’s ambition to maximise the growth of the creative industries by an extra £50 billion by 2030, creating one million extra jobs and delivering a creative careers promise that builds a pipeline of future talent.

A consortium led by Ulster University has been selected by the UK Government as a preferred bidder to host one of four new labs specialising in the future of virtual production - a new range of real-time content production techniques using computer-generated imagery (CGI), augmented reality and motion capture to create virtual sets, world and experiences. Instead of adding visual effects and CGI in post-production, virtual production allows filmmakers and theatre directors to create large-scale digitally-generated environments that performers can interact with in real-time using LED panels, as a faster and less expensive alternative to green screens.

The technology has been used to great success in the ABBA Voyage live concert at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London and on Disney’s hit show The Mandalorian.

The research facilities will study how the latest developments can be used to ensure the UK has the skills and infrastructure to stay on the cutting edge of new virtual production techniques in film, TV and live events.

Located at Studio Ulster, a large-scale virtual production campus in Belfast Harbour Studios, the facility will bring together expertise from BBC Northern Ireland, Belfast Harbour, Northern Ireland Screen and specialist animation studio Humain.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Northern Ireland has a long history in film, TV and the performing arts. It is home to dramatic and unforgettable scenery and is a hotbed of highly skilled creatives, many of whom were behind popular productions such as the Oscar-winning Belfast, Line of Duty and Game of Thrones.