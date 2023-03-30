Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is set to host an exhibition by art students from North West Regional College.

‘Hidden Creativity’ will showcase multi-disciplinary works in a variety of art practices including painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, illustration and mixed media, exploring themes of nature, poetry, the natural world, music, province, locality, memory and experience.

All of the pieces on display have been created by past and present Higher National Certificate (HNC) students, with the exhibition focusing on their journey as they navigate and unleash creative self-discovery.

Collage of some of the artwork that will go on display at Roe Valley

The exhibition will launch on Saturday April 1 at 12 noon and everyone is welcome.

