News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
5 minutes ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
1 hour ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
3 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
14 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection

North West Regional College art students to exhibit at Roe Valley

‘Hidden Creativity’ exhibition will see painting, sculpture, photography and illustration go on display

By Joanne Savage
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is set to host an exhibition by art students from North West Regional College.

‘Hidden Creativity’ will showcase multi-disciplinary works in a variety of art practices including painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, illustration and mixed media, exploring themes of nature, poetry, the natural world, music, province, locality, memory and experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All of the pieces on display have been created by past and present Higher National Certificate (HNC) students, with the exhibition focusing on their journey as they navigate and unleash creative self-discovery.

Collage of some of the artwork that will go on display at Roe Valley
Collage of some of the artwork that will go on display at Roe Valley
Collage of some of the artwork that will go on display at Roe Valley
Most Popular

The exhibition will launch on Saturday April 1 at 12 noon and everyone is welcome.

Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre is located on the Belfast to Londonderry corridor and along the Causeway Coast, whilst also in close proximity to the Inishowen ferry route. It is centrally sited on Main Street in Limavady town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information visit www.roevalleyarts.com.

North West Regional CollegeCauseway CoastBelfastInishowenLimavady