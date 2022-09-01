Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concept of Takeaway Theatre was originally developed by lead artist, Meabh Ivers, who has partnered with Open Arts to expand the project.

With the expertise and guidance of Open Arts performers, people with disabilities aged five and over and their families will co-create and participate in a short play incorporating themes, ideas and props which are of interest to them.

Jessica Samoy Plunkett (left) and Meabh Ivers from Open Arts get set for some dramatic performances in people's homes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileen Branagh, chief executive of Open Arts said: “The pandemic has highlighted for everyone the experience of being confined to their homes, which is the reality for many disabled people for much of the time.

"Takeaway Theatre will enable families to co-create a fun experience and will enable the disabled person to take a leading creative role, rather than focusing on caring needs.

“This process is about engagement and empowerment for the disabled person, but it also enables family members to create a unique, shared experience.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Open Arts supports the artistic development of disabled people through its weekly classes in a range of art forms.

Open Arts participants have a range of disabilities, including physical, sensory, learning disabilities and mental health problems.

Emily Gallagher and her husband John, whose sons Oisín and Lorcan have different types of autism, welcomed Takeaway Theatre into their home for a recently.

Emily said: “Oisín and Lorcan, who both have autism, were characters in the ‘Takeaway Theatre’ story.

"Lorcan was a bit embarrassed at the start but both performers brought him out of himself to the extent he was sad when they left.

"Oisín laughed throughout and stayed in the room the whole time.

"We absolutely loved it.”

The facilitation of the story-making is done in a way that best suits and empowers the recipient family.

Open Arts would like to recruit two people with disabilities and their families per month from now until June 2023 to stage performances in their respective homes.