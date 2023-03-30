Only limited tickets left for 'Healing through Photography' conference
Only two weeks to go until conference at the MAC and just 30 tickets left
There are still 30 tickets left for the Healing through Photography Conference to be held at the Belfast Exposed exhibition space on April 3 and 4.
A one-day ticket is £35 and a two-day ticket is £55.
A ticket gives you access to a packed agenda over two days, which includes talks, workshops and events in Belfast's historic Cathedral Quarter.Featured are 16 keynote speakers - including NI Mental Health Champion Professor Siobhan O'Neill; Pulitzer Prize winner Cathal McNaughton; socially engaged artist Anthony Luvera; Arts Council NI CEO Roisin McDonough and others.You'll also have access to ten workshops, six artist talks and networking opportunities with a wide range of industry professionals from both the arts and healthcare sectors.
There will also be the opportunity to take part in a Therapeutic Walking Studio Workshop, run by Ulster University.