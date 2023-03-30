There are still 30 tickets left for the Healing through Photography Conference to be held at the Belfast Exposed exhibition space on April 3 and 4.

A one-day ticket is £35 and a two-day ticket is £55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ticket gives you access to a packed agenda over two days, which includes talks, workshops and events in Belfast's historic Cathedral Quarter.Featured are 16 keynote speakers - including NI Mental Health Champion Professor Siobhan O'Neill; Pulitzer Prize winner Cathal McNaughton; socially engaged artist Anthony Luvera; Arts Council NI CEO Roisin McDonough and others.You'll also have access to ten workshops, six artist talks and networking opportunities with a wide range of industry professionals from both the arts and healthcare sectors.

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Cathal McNaughton will speak at the Healing through Photography Conference