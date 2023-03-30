News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
5 minutes ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
1 hour ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
3 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
14 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection

Only limited tickets left for 'Healing through Photography' conference

Only two weeks to go until conference at the MAC and just 30 tickets left

By Joanne Savage
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read

There are still 30 tickets left for the Healing through Photography Conference to be held at the Belfast Exposed exhibition space on April 3 and 4.

A one-day ticket is £35 and a two-day ticket is £55.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A ticket gives you access to a packed agenda over two days, which includes talks, workshops and events in Belfast's historic Cathedral Quarter.Featured are 16 keynote speakers - including NI Mental Health Champion Professor Siobhan O'Neill; Pulitzer Prize winner Cathal McNaughton; socially engaged artist Anthony Luvera; Arts Council NI CEO Roisin McDonough and others.You'll also have access to ten workshops, six artist talks and networking opportunities with a wide range of industry professionals from both the arts and healthcare sectors.

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Cathal McNaughton will speak at the Healing through Photography Conference
Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Cathal McNaughton will speak at the Healing through Photography Conference
Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Cathal McNaughton will speak at the Healing through Photography Conference
Most Popular

There will also be the opportunity to take part in a Therapeutic Walking Studio Workshop, run by Ulster University.

PhotographyBelfast