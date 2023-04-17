Preparing the Piece: an evening with Colin Davidson and Glenn Patterson at Hillsborough Castle
Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will host an evening with artist Colin Davidson in conversation with writer Glenn Patterson in the intimate setting of the State Drawing Room, as part of the historic venue’s Good Friday Agreement 25th anniversary events on Thursday, April 20.
Glenn Patterson and Colin Davidson, whose portrait sitters have included Queen Elizabeth II, late NI politicians John Hume and David Trimble, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, will discuss the process of creating a piece of art, painting a portrait, Colin’s relationship with his sitters and the vital role of art in peace building.
Lady Grey’s Study is currently the home to ‘Preparing the Peace’, a display complemented by the evening talk, which features portraits of political leaders involved in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations at Hillsborough Castle, including artwork by Colin Davidson.
To book tickets for Preparing the Piece with Colin Davidson and Glenn Patterson, visit hrp.org.uk/Hillsborough-castle.