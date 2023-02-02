Hugh Lane Gallery is delighted to present Reconstructing Mondrian, an inspired exhibition based on John Beattie’s filming of Mondrian’s reconstructed Paris Studio (1921-1936). The installation features a cinematic moving image projection, with a new series of hand printed large format photographs. The exhibition runs from February 1 – August 6, 2023 and admission is free.

During the work’s evolution, Beattie invited Hugh Lane Gallery to view its development. For the artist, this cultural institution was critically and conceptually important for the reason that the Hugh Lane Gallery holds the permanent studio of Francis Bacon. The contrasting relationship between Francis Bacon’s permanent studio to that of Beattie’s cinematic reconstruction of Piet Mondrian’s studio opens up the narrative between both spaces – how art historical myths are represented within the frame of a museum.

Beattie’s art practice takes the form of still and moving-image staged productions. Through a critical lens, he examines and re-presents historical events and narratives in a way that reveals, or makes visible, often unseen or unknown aspects. Through layering of historical representations and time-frames, the work offers new perspectives on familiar subjects.

Reconstructing Mondrian by John Beattie will open at Dublin's historic Hugh Lane Gallery

The Artist’s Studio is a practical and functional space, and for Beattie’s work, the studio embodies conceptual and philosophical value. For two decades, Beattie’s interests have centred on interrogating the traditional ideal of the artist, and this mythic place of creation.