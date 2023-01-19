On the back of an incredibly successful 30th year anniversary tour, smash hit rock and roll musical Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story is back in the UK for 2023 and visits Grand Opera House, Belfast from August 15 until August 19, 2023.

Buddy has enjoyed phenomenal success, having played a record-breaking 4668 performances over 580 weeks on tour in the UK and Ireland, as well as 5822 performances over 728 weeks in London’s West End. It is one of a small number of iconic musicals including Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Miss Saigon, Evita and Cats in reaching a phenomenal three decades on stage.

Loved by critics and audiences alike, Buddy tells the enduring story of the musical icon’s meteoric rise from his Southern rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and his legendary final performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of just 22. In 18 short months the bespectacled boy from Lubbock, Texas, revolutionised contemporary music, and would influence everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones.

Buddy Holly (1936-1959) revolutionised contemporary music and was one of the earliest and most important pioneers of the rock and roll genre

Boasting a multi-talented cast of actor-musicians, Buddy presents two terrific hours of music with over 20 of his greatest hits, including the timeless classics That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy, Everyday and Rave On. With the Big Bopper’s Chantilly Lace and Ritchie Valens’ La Bamba, and rip-roaring versions of Shout and Johnny B. Goode completing a stellar musical line-up, Buddy is a not-to-be-missed evening of family entertainment.

Writer/producer Alan Janes says: “We are so excited to be back on tour and to see our audiences – aged eight to 80 – dance in the aisles every night to our story of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period, but whose music will be remembered forever.”

Since its inception, Buddy has inspired a generation of multi-million selling jukebox musicals including Mamma Mia and We Will Rock You, yet remains the true original and a musical phenomenon.