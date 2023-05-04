The Royally Big Portrait, which is a large collage-like digital image of King Charles III made up of individual drawings of the monarch submitted from thousands across the UK, is now exclusively available to view at Outernet London where individuals can still submit their portraits until May 8.

Outernet London is BBC Children in Need’s Home of the Coronation – and the digital collage portrait in progress was unveiled in the flagship space of The Now Building’s immense floor to ceiling wrap around immersive screens.

The Royally Big Portrait artist Sam Barnett, said: “It’s been incredible to see the portrait come together, and to hear from families that have taken time out their day to sit with one another and draw, be creative and supportive of others.”

Giant digital portrait of King Charles III, which is made up of sketches of the monarch from people right across the UK, is now on display at the Outernet London. It was auctioned and funds raised were received by Children in Need. PIC: Outernet London/BBC Children in Need

Free to experience, visitors to Outernet London are able to locate their individual drawing within the portrait using iPads, creating a fun and interactive experience for all the family, and see their personal contribution to this iconic moment in history on the venue’s world class screens.

Furthermore, people can celebrate the King’s Coronation and purchase a special print of the final portrait to remember this moment in history via the BBC Children in Need website.

Funds raised from the sale of each portrait will go to support the lives of vulnerable children and young people across the nation affected by food insecurity.

In addition to the exhibition at Outernet London, BBC Children in Need has partnered with National Portrait Gallery in the lead up to its reopening on June 22.

The Gallery has shared portraits of monarchs throughout history from its collection to help inspire participation in the campaign.

Head of Creative Outernet London, Alexandra Payne, said: “The Coronation is a rare moment in history and Outernet are proud to partner with BBC Children in Need to provide a space for the community to come together and celebrate. We hope people will enjoy interacting with the portrait in the run-up to the coronation and support the brilliant and worthy cause.”

