The spotlight will be on Belfast’s music and culture in New York this summer as the Lyric Theatre’s musical show Good Vibrations has just begun a five week run at the Irish Arts Centre in the metropolis.

The preview event, in conjunction with the NI Bureau and Irish Consulate, was attended by travel trade representatives, as well as travel and lifestyle journalists.

Guests had the opportunity to meet some of the cast and writers of Good Vibrations – a drama full of punk music based on the award-winning movie of the same name.

Glenn Patterson, Good Vibrations writer; Ruth Moran, Tourism Ireland; Larry Kirwan, Sirius Radio presenter; Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland and Kevin O’Leary, PBS TV Producer, at the Good Vibrations preview show in the Irish Arts Center, New York on June 20