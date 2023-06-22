Spotlight on Belfast's rich punk music culture begins run in New York
The spotlight will be on Belfast’s music and culture in New York this summer as the Lyric Theatre’s musical show Good Vibrations has just begun a five week run at the Irish Arts Centre in the metropolis.
The preview event, in conjunction with the NI Bureau and Irish Consulate, was attended by travel trade representatives, as well as travel and lifestyle journalists.
Guests had the opportunity to meet some of the cast and writers of Good Vibrations – a drama full of punk music based on the award-winning movie of the same name.
It tells the story of radical and charismatic punk music godfather Terri Hooley and his journey to open a record shop, kick-start a music label and keep the defiant punk spirit front and centre at height of the Troubles that so plagued the city in the early 1970s.