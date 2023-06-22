News you can trust since 1737
Spotlight on Belfast's rich punk music culture begins run in New York

Lyric Theatre’s Good Vibrations production in five week run at Big Apple’s Irish Arts Centre
By Joanne Savage
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:13 BST

The spotlight will be on Belfast’s music and culture in New York this summer as the Lyric Theatre’s musical show Good Vibrations has just begun a five week run at the Irish Arts Centre in the metropolis.

The preview event, in conjunction with the NI Bureau and Irish Consulate, was attended by travel trade representatives, as well as travel and lifestyle journalists.

Guests had the opportunity to meet some of the cast and writers of Good Vibrations – a drama full of punk music based on the award-winning movie of the same name.

Glenn Patterson, Good Vibrations writer; Ruth Moran, Tourism Ireland; Larry Kirwan, Sirius Radio presenter; Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland and Kevin O’Leary, PBS TV Producer, at the Good Vibrations preview show in the Irish Arts Center, New York on June 20Glenn Patterson, Good Vibrations writer; Ruth Moran, Tourism Ireland; Larry Kirwan, Sirius Radio presenter; Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland and Kevin O’Leary, PBS TV Producer, at the Good Vibrations preview show in the Irish Arts Center, New York on June 20
Glenn Patterson, Good Vibrations writer; Ruth Moran, Tourism Ireland; Larry Kirwan, Sirius Radio presenter; Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland and Kevin O’Leary, PBS TV Producer, at the Good Vibrations preview show in the Irish Arts Center, New York on June 20
It tells the story of radical and charismatic punk music godfather Terri Hooley and his journey to open a record shop, kick-start a music label and keep the defiant punk spirit front and centre at height of the Troubles that so plagued the city in the early 1970s.

