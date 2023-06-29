Producer Runaway Entertainment has announces the first casting news for the UK tour of Danny Robins’ edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story.

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

“THERE’S SOMETHING IN OUR HOUSE. I HEAR IT EVERY NIGHT, AT THE SAME TIME"

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it.

They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben.

Can the dead really walk again?

Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

Nathaniel Curtis, Louisa Lytton, Charlene Boyd and Joe Absolom will star in 2:22 - A Ghost Story which will arrive at Belfast's Grand Opera House in November as part of a UK-wide tour

Joe Absolom (A Confession, Doc Martin) will play Ben, Charlene Boyd (Mayflies, River City) will play Lauren, Nathaniel Curtis (It’s a Sin, The Witcher) will play Sam and Louisa Lytton (EastEnders, The Bill) will play Jenny.

The drama, which has previously starred both Lily Allen and Cheryl Cole during different runs in London’s West End, will arrive at Belfast’s historic Grand Opera House on November 14 and run until November 18, 2023.

Joe Absolom (who will play Ben) said: “I’ve heard so much about 2:22 so am really honoured to be asked to join the new cast.....I can’t wait to see how A Ghost Story plays out

in the medium of theatre....Boo.”

Charlene Boyd (who will play Lauren) said: “To say I am thrilled to be joining this iconic Ghost Story would be an understatement. The buzz around this brilliant show is incredibly exciting and I for one, cannot wait for the ride. Bring it on.’”

Nathaniel Curtis (who will play Sam) said: “I am so excited to be joining the touring cast of 2:22 and am looking forward to working with such a talented team. I hope audiences love the show. "

Louisa Lytton (who will play Jenny) said: “I am so elated to be joining the 1st UK Tour of the thrilling modern classic 2:22 A Ghost Story. Layered, slick and extremely chilling, writing like this does not come around often, a gift of a role. I cannot wait to get started with this amazing team.”

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr; 2:22 is an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may, or may not, appear…

Danny Robins said: “I’m thrilled with our first cast for the 2:22 A Ghost Story UK tour and can’t wait to see how each actor brings their own distinctive take to the play. It's quite the journey we are on and we look forward to spooking new audiences across the UK. 2:22 is an adrenaline-fuelled experience that gives you the licence to gasp,scream, and yelp.”

The Guardian describes the drama as a ‘slick, chilling, romp of a play’ while The Sunday Times calls it a “modern classic”.

The production premiered at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser, and Jake Wood, where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play.

It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for ten weeks, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan, and Giovanna Fletcher, which completed its run on February 12, 2021.

For the first season at the Criterion (May - September 2022), the cast included Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Sam Swainsbury, and Beatriz Romilly, the second season, launching in September, starred Laura Whitmore, [after which the role went to Girls Aloud’s Cheryl Cole), Matt Willis, Felix Scott, and Tamsin Carroll.

The box office record-breaking run at the Lyric starring Cheryl, Jake Wood, Scot Karim, and Louise Ford, concluded its run on April 23.

The current West End season at the Apollo Theatre stars Sophia Bush, Ricky Champ, Clifford Samuel and Jaime Winstone.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher.