Swell Portrush returns for a fourth year celebrating the natural and cultural heritage of the town
Swell is a volunteer-led movement celebrating the uniquely beautiful natural and cultural heritage of Portrush and the creativity and resourcefulness of the people who make it what it is today.
This year’s programme runs from September 25 to October 8 and promises to be even more varied and vibrant than last year. Events and activities for all ages include art and
heritage exhibitions, arts workshops, health and wellbeing workshops, dancing, singing, music, film, poetry, storytelling – and more! All created by and for the local community, and many of the activities are free.
Swell will be running alongside the Sam Henry Festival and the Irish Surfing Association National Longboard and Surf SUP Championships - Portrush is certainly the place to be!
One of the volunteer organisers, Gemma Reid, said: “It’s wonderful to see Swell growing year on year, fostering new relationships and new connections across our community. What Portrush has to offer is truly special and we are overwhelmed by the support we receive every year from local businesses, community groups and freelance creatives.
"Personally, I’m really looking forward to some very special events from Tides Magazine, Pub Poetry and Tenx9. I’m also really excited about our Town Hall Takeover, which will end with a beautiful, inclusive song, thanks to Coastal Vocals.”
John McNally, chair of Portrush Heritage Group, added: “We are delighted to be Swell’s main community partner this year. We’ve put together a special exhibition called ‘Imagining Portrush’, which will be on display in the Town Hall this weekend and at the White House from October 2.
"We’re excited to be part of the Town Hall Takeover, where people of all ages and backgrounds will enjoy a varied range of creative and cultural experiences, all reflecting the unique and special character of our town.”
Swell 2023 has been jointly supported by the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Festival Fund (through the Department of Communities) and Portrush Community
Enterprise. The organisers also offer their thanks to Flowerfield Arts, who have supported a Walk and Sketch event with artist Heather Byrne, and Translink, who have something
special planned at the train station over the weekend.