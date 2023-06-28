Charity Kids in Museums has run a prestigious annual award since 2004, recognising the most family friendly heritage sites in the UK.

It is the only museum award to be judged by families.

From late March to early June, families across the UK voted for their favourite attraction on the Kids in Museums website.

The Singleton family celebrate the news that the MAC has been shortlisted for a national Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award. Keith, Paula, Sonny and Belle, who are from Belfast, were visiting the MAC to view the latest exhibitions and enjoy some of the family-friendly activities on offer. The MAC is the only museum in Northern Ireland to be shortlisted for this prestigious award, having been nominated by members of the public. Undercover family judges will now visit the MAC over the summer months to decide if they can take home the top prize. Visit www.themaclive.com.

A panel of museum experts then whittled down hundreds of nominations to a shortlist of 18 attractions.

The MAC is vying against three other museums in the Best Medium Museum category.

Elaine Forde, creative learning manager at the MAC expressed staff’s excitement in receiving the nomination.

She said: “The aim of the MAC is to be an inspiring and accommodating space for all, regardless of your age, background or ability, so be to recognised as a Family Friendly Museum by Kids in Museums is a huge coup for us.

“We are committed to providing opportunities for all ages through our workshops and programming, which cater for families and children so they can enhance their arts and creative experience when they visit us. These programmes, coupled with our colourful playroom, family friendly café and spacious baby changing facilities is why the MAC is an open and welcoming space for art lovers, big and small.”

Over the summer holidays, the museum will be visited by undercover family judges who will assess the shortlisted museums against the Kids in Museums Manifesto, a set of guidelines on what makes a great museum visit for all ages.

Their experiences will decide a winner for each award category and an overall winner of the Family Friendly Museum Award 2023.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in October.

Follow the Family Friendly Museum Award on social media by following @kidsinmuseums and #FamilyFriendlyMuseum.