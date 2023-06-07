The Stranglers have announced that they will perform at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on March 11, 2024 as part of their 50th Anniversary UK Tour, with tickets for the show now available via Ticketmaster.ie.

Since playing their last full-scale UK tour in 2022, the band have decided to embark on a short tour visiting some truly special and iconic venues to mark their golden anniversary, including Belfast’s vaunted Ulster Hall before they play Dublin.

First formed in 1974, The Stranglers uncompromising attitude was embraced by the punk movement of the late 1970s, but their musicianship transcended the genre, making them a truly unique act.

