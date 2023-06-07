News you can trust since 1737
By Joanne Savage
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read

The Stranglers have announced that they will perform at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on March 11, 2024 as part of their 50th Anniversary UK Tour, with tickets for the show now available via Ticketmaster.ie.

Since playing their last full-scale UK tour in 2022, the band have decided to embark on a short tour visiting some truly special and iconic venues to mark their golden anniversary, including Belfast’s vaunted Ulster Hall before they play Dublin.

First formed in 1974, The Stranglers uncompromising attitude was embraced by the punk movement of the late 1970s, but their musicianship transcended the genre, making them a truly unique act.

See punk legends The Stranglers when they perform at Belfast's Ulster Hall as part of a tour marking an incredible 50-years in the music industry. Tickets available now from Ticketmaster.ie and via the Ulster Hall box officeSee punk legends The Stranglers when they perform at Belfast's Ulster Hall as part of a tour marking an incredible 50-years in the music industry. Tickets available now from Ticketmaster.ie and via the Ulster Hall box office
They achieved over 25 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 40 albums, with their most recent release, Dark Matters, reaching number four, their highest UK chart position since Feline in the early 1980s.

