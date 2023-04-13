The new artwork depicts three scenes from the location’s historic railway, featuring a traditional waiting room, steam train and the station’s former Signal Man, Charles Murtagh who worked for Great Northern Railways.

The inspiration for Charles Murtagh’s inclusion came from resident Greta Spence, Mr Murtagh’s daughter, now in her 80s and who still lives in her childhood home beside the railway and which now hosts the new black and white mural.

During the creative development of the work by professional street artist, Blaze FX, Greta shared an old image of her father and was able to share stories from her childhood beside the railway.

Pictured L-R: Constable Gillespie; South Belfast Policing and Community Safety Partnership Chair Councillor Gary McKeown; artist Blaze FX; resident Greta Spence; Dani Whann, an Operational Management Trainee at Translink; Frances Dennison, Safer City Coordinator at Belfast City Council and resident, Maria McCann

Commenting on the new street art, Dani Whann, an operational management trainee at Translink who worked closely with sponsors South Belfast PCSP and the Adelaide Residents Association, said: “At Translink we’re committed to helping ensure we’re all better connected, not just through our transport links but by working in partnership and supporting our local communities, so it’s great to see such a positive outcome from the connections we’ve built with the local residents of Adelaide Street and the surrounding area with the unveiling of this striking new mural.

“It has been a great opportunity to celebrate our rail history and is a fantastic example of how the creative arts can engage young people and promote positive behaviour.”

South Belfast Policing and Community Safety Partnership chair councillor Gary McKeown added: “It was an honour to help launch the new mural at Adelaide Station. I have had the pleasure of working with the community here on their efforts to transform the area around the station, and the change has been phenomenal over the past couple of years.

“The new artwork complements the existing mural on the opposite wall, and together they not only brighten the area and make it more welcoming, but also highlight the rich railway heritage of the area. Adelaide Station is actually 125 years old, so the new artwork is a fitting tribute to the service it has provided to generations of residents, and to the workers who made this possible.”