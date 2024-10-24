Colin Davidson, globally-acclaimed artist and University Chancellor will deliver the 175 address (November 18). He will reflect on the wider role of the Belfast School of Art in shaping the cultural fabric of the city and on the role of the School in the institution and the value of a creative arts education in the twentieth-first century.

Ulster University's Belfast School of Art is marking its 175th anniversary with an inspiring series of exhibitions, performances, and talks, including a commissioned work by Turner Prize nominee Phil Collins, a lecture from internationally recognised painter and illustrator Oliver Jeffers, an address from world-renowned Irish artist Alice Maher and a celebration of Joseph Beuys' lasting legacy.

Special events feature iconic artists like Alastair MacLennan, Ulster University Chancellor Dr Colin Davison, Oliver Jeffers and Irene MacWilliam, highlighting the rich history and promising future of artistic innovation in Belfast.

Founded in 1849, the Belfast School of Art is the oldest provider of design education on the island of Ireland and the second oldest School of Art. Today, it hosts the largest research-active Art and Design faculty in Ireland with students and staff playing an active role in civic and cultural life in Belfast and across the world.

Globally renowned artist and Ulster University Chancellor, Dr Colin Davidson said: “The Belfast School of Art holds a really special place for me personally. The place where I honed my craft as an artist, it holds many fond memories and has shaped my work throughout the years. It is an honour therefore to help lead the celebrations of the 175th anniversary in tribute to the globally renowned talent nurtured in and inspired by Belfast. Over the next two months we will welcome back some incredible names to their alma mater to display and debate the artwork and innovation that originated in the school throughout the past 175 years.

Oliver Jeffers will give an Irish Institute of Designers lecture, reflecting on his time at Belfast School of Art (November 25).

“Within the programme of events we will discuss how the Belfast School of Art has not only maintained a connection to its roots, but is building its legacy every day, working with partners across the city and beyond. Even more incredible is the local community’s response to the anniversary celebrations, with a range of satellite events being hosted across the city in honour of an institution that has inspired artists for decades, becoming the creative engine of the city and a beacon of inspiration for many.”