Autism NI set to celebrate 35th anniversary

Northern Ireland’s longest serving autism charity, Autism NI, celebrates its 35th anniversary this month, marking over three decades of advocacy, campaigning and support services for autistic people and their families.

Autism NI’s CEO, Kerry Boyd, said: “I am proud to say that Autism NI was the first autism charity established in Northern Ireland, founded in 1990, at a time when very little was known, or understood, about autism. The Charity’s work back then was very much pioneering, and the staff team had to navigate an environment and system that was not familiar, or ready, to support the needs of autistic people.

"There are so many ‘firsts’ that Autism NI was at the forefront of, and we are all very proud to have been part of that journey, including the successful lobby for the first autism specific legislation for Northern Ireland, the Autism Act (NI) in 2011.

"The passing of this legislation was a real turning point for the Charity in realising its vision of creating a better future for our autistic community – one where autistic people can thrive and reach their full potential. Our legacy of leading the way and driving positive change, still runs through the heart of our work today. But we could never have existed without the support of our incredible families, volunteers, staff, and supporters who have helped to build, develop and expand this Charity over the years."

Local Support Group Vice-Chair, Anne Hayward, said: “It’s amazing to see Autism NI reach such a milestone. The invaluable work the Charity has done over the decades has changed so many lives, including my own.

After receiving my son Ben’s diagnosis over 21 years ago, I joined Autism NI’s Lisburn Support Group, which I’m proud to say I’m still very much part of. All those years ago, I felt that the Charity was a lifesaver to me as I got practical support, guidance, and most of all, hope, when I needed it the most.

"At that time, I felt so isolated and wanted to meet other parents who were in a similar situation, so it was great to find a Support Group of likeminded people that supported me and understood me, as well as my son. The Group offered friendship not only to me, but it was also a safe place where my son was able to make friends too, and he is still friends with those children all these years later. It has been incredible to see his confidence and skills grow over the years and as a young adult, Ben has a very positive future ahead of him and I want to acknowledge Autism NI’s support in being part of that.”

Today, Autism NI continues to support thousands of families and autistic people every year through vital services including a Helpline, Early Intervention Service, Autistic Adult Service, Support Group Network, Training Service as well as their ongoing campaigning and lobbying work. The Charity remains focussed on amplifying the voices of autistic people and empowering them to continue its legacy of influencing positive change within society.