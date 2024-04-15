Automotive industry revs up for success with launch of 2024 NI Motor Industry Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New and used car dealerships, leasing operations, vehicle maintenance and repair specialists and automotive part suppliers will contest 22 award categories that acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of the local automotive industry. But take note - the deadline for entries is June 14.

Sponsored by Used Cars NI, the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards will take place on Thursday 7th November 2024 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast. The gala awards ceremony will be hosted by presenters Rebecca McKinney and Curtis McCosh on behalf of media partner, Cool FM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awards will recognise excellence across Dealer Groups, Franchise, and Independent Dealers of various sizes, as well as Used Vehicle and EV retailers, and Leasing operations.

With Stephen Kelly, CEO at Used Cars NI are Hosts Rebecca McKinney and Curtis McCosh.

They will celebrate outstanding achievements in Customer Service, Marketing, and Community Engagement, as well as showcase the success of Sales and After Sales teams within the industry.

Individual accolades will acknowledge the achievements of an Inspirational Female, expert Automotive Technician, an emerging Rising Star, and a dedicated Apprentice in addition to the outstanding leadership of Dealer Principals, Sales Managers and After Sales Managers.

A Lifetime Achievement Award, introduced as a new tribute this year, will recognise an individual's lasting impact on the Northern Ireland automotive industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by PR & Events company ASG & Partners, the inaugural Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards in 2023 attracted over 100 entries, shortlisted nominees from more than 40 automotive businesses, with over 480 guests attending the gala awards ceremony to celebrate their achievements.

Spectacular

Sasha Jeffrey, Director of PR & Events at ASG & Partners said: “As we shift into gear for the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards, we're setting the stage for another spectacular year of celebration and recognition within our local automotive sector.

“Last year’s inaugural awards proved to be the perfect platform for acknowledging the outstanding achievements of the brightest and best from our thriving automotive industry. The overwhelming response and the sheer quality of entries we received have not only validated the importance of these awards within the sector but have also set a benchmark for making 2024 even more impactful.

"This year we’ve implemented changes to make the 2024 awards bigger, better and more reflective of the industry's diverse talents and commitment to excellence and innovation. This includes revitalising our independent judging panel by bringing on board an expanded panel of some of the foremost industry experts from across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve also introduced three new categories including a Lifetime Achievement Award and Apprentice of the Year, designed to shine a spotlight on the wide-ranging expertise and fresh talent within the sector. The Small Independent Dealer category, another new addition, is specifically designed to highlight the unique challenges and successes of smaller dealerships.

“We look forward to an even more exciting and competitive awards ceremony and I encourage businesses and professionals across the sector to join us in celebrating their remarkable contributions that drive the industry forward."

Used Cars NI, Northern Ireland’s leading online vehicle marketplace, will return as title sponsor in 2024 underlining its commitment to celebrating excellence within the automotive industry.

Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive Officer at Used Cars NI said: “After the success of last year’s awards, Used Cars NI is proud to once again be supporting this outstanding event. It was fantastic to see colleagues from across the industry come together to celebrate their achievements, share their experiences, expand their networks and socialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we gear up for an even more spectacular event this year, we're eager to see the innovative and exceptional contributions that will emerge. We strongly encourage businesses from every corner of the industry to participate and showcase the excellence, innovation and resilience that defines our automotive sector.”

Joining Used Cars NI in supporting the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards as category sponsors and partners are AbbeyAutoline, Autoguard Warranties, Autokleen, Brian Thompson Photography, CarMoney, City Auction Group and Purple Rock, Close Brothers, Codeweavers, Connected Car Finance, Cool FM, EMaC, GardX, MotoNovo Finance, MotorCheck, Northridge Finance, PML Group, TradeBid and Transport Training Services.

The independent judging panel of the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards will be chaired by Sandy Burgess, ex-President of the Scottish Motor Trade Association.

The panel of esteemed industry leaders will also include Vic Covey, former Director of The Scottish Motor Racing Club and Fellow of The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), Sue Robinson, Director of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) and Martin Hutchinson, former Chief Executive of Transport Training Services and Sector Skills representative for the NI Retail Motor Industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad