Awesome adventures perfect for thrill seeking families

Action-pack adventures no longer require us to travel abroad, there are plenty of thrills and spills to be had, right here, on our doorstep.

In Northern Ireland, you’re always just a small step from a giant adventure and Discover NI has put together the following list of amazing activities that will ensure you scream if you want to go faster.

Aerosports Paragliding, County Antrim

If you dream of flying high and defying gravity then take to the skies of Ballynure in a tandem paraglide at Aerosports Paragliding. Suitable for those aged 14+, strap into a harness attached to a parachute like wing and run off the side of a hill. Travelling at speeds of approximately 20mph, all flights take place under the supervision of Chief Flying Instructor Ken McConnell who has thousands of hours of paragliding experience.

Tollymore National Outdoor Centre, County Down

As Northern Ireland’s National Centre for Mountaineering and Canoeing Activities, Tullymore National Outdoor Centre offers thrill seekers a range of courses in mountaineering, rock climbing, paddlesports and mountain biking. The centre is also home to the Hotrock climbing wall and a bouldering area with routes suitable for beginners, and others that are sure to challenge ever the most experienced climbers.

Limitless Adventure Centre, County Derry.

An inclusive facility, Share Discovery Village allows all to participate in a wide range of exciting outdoor activities including canoeing, banana boating, mountain biking and windsurfing. You can also test your aim with outdoor laser-tag, see how high you can climb with a 30ft indoor climbing wall and make a splash as you traverse the rock slide and wiggle bridge at Wibit Water Park.

Todds Leap, County Tyrone

Days at Todds Leap are all about adrenaline filled activities. Experience momentary weightlessness as you swing from a trembling height over a cliff edge, scream as you reach speeds of 40mph as your hurtle down the 150m long Tayto ‘BigYella’ slide and strengthen your family bond as you take turns driving a Land Rover Defender blindfolded while the rest of your family help you navigate the off-road obstacle course.

Limitless Adventure Centre, County Derry

Adrenaline junkines will love the thrilling experiences on offer at Limitless Adventure Centre. At Northern Ireland’s only hovercrafting adventure centre, you’ll pilot a hovercraft travelling at speeds in excess of 30mph across purpose built grass tracks. Then, take control of a Powerturn Buggy and effortlessly break out the wheelies, 360 degree turns and more as you – and your co-pilot – battle to control this ATV.

Craigavon Golf & Ski, County Armagh

Challenge your limits as you ski and snowboard on a 300ft slope at Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre. Home to the only artifical ski slope in Northern Ireland, the centre also features a Poma tow lift, nursery slope and snow-tubing facilities. Suitable for both beginners and advanced skiers/snowboarders, there is also an 18 hole par 72 golf course, a 15 hole par three golf course and a 18 hole par three footgolf course on site.