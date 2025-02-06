Ballymoney Drama festival back for 84th year

The 84th Ballymoney Drama Festival will open at 8:00 pm on Monday 3rd March in the Town Hall and run for five nights.

As is appropriate for its 84th year, the festival has an excellent mix of comedy, tragedy, established plays, and new writing, of interest to not only the seasoned theatregoer but also to those new to theatre. Each night audiences will be able to enjoy performances by groups of award-winning, experienced and respected actors; amateur in name, but professional in their approach to every element of their productions!

The plays in this year’s festival programme have been written by respected dramatists; many have won coveted awards and have been praised by critics. As usual, Ballymoney Drama Festival offers an opportunity to see good productions of a variety of well-crafted, enjoyable plays in the heart of the local community. Once again, it offers excellent value for money!

The first performance will be on Monday 3rd March and then the Festival runs until Friday 7th March. All performances will be in Ballymoney Town Hall and start at 8:00 pm, except on the Final Night when the play begins at 7:30 pm.

Mask photo by Tamara Gak on Unsplash

Season tickets cost £40 (Concessions £35) and can be purchased from Ballymoney Town Hall between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 pm on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd February. Nightly tickets, which cost £12 (Concessions £10), can also be bought at the Town Hall daily between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from Tuesday 25th February or nightly at the Box Office during the Festival. There are further reductions for school students and group bookings.