Banbridge artist unveils 'Flora and Fauna' exhibition at Marketplace Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wilson's collection features 23 stunning paintings showcasing the intricate beauty of animals and landscapes. Each piece exudes a sense of realism, drawing viewers into a world where nature reigns supreme.

From majestic wildlife portraits to serene vistas, her works evoke a profound appreciation for the wonders of the natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition promises a delightful experience for art enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, offering a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in Wilson's masterful creations. With the showcase running until May 11, visitors have ample time to explore and admire the talent behind each stroke of the brush.

Artist Michelle Wilson with her Pretty in Pink painting.

Guests at the opening night were treated to an unforgettable experience, with over 60 individuals in attendance. The lively atmosphere buzzed with excitement and admiration as attendees marveled at Wilson's skillful portrayal of flora and fauna. The event served as a testament to the artist's growing influence and the widespread appeal of her work.

Michelle Wilson's ability to capture the essence of her subjects shines through in every piece, earning her acclaim as a truly gifted artist. Her dedication to realism, coupled with a deep passion for nature, is evident in the captivating beauty of her paintings.

For those seeking a memorable day out, 'Flora and Fauna' is a must-see exhibition. Whether you're an avid art collector or simply appreciate the splendor of the natural world, Wilson's showcase promises to inspire and enchant.