Battle re-enactments could help boost Ulster tourist trade

Bastille Day in France is when the country celebrates the attack on the notorious prison during the 1789 Revolution. In terms of a commemoration, it is a massive and well-organised military spectacle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, at roughly the same time hundreds of miles away in a wee County Down village called Scarva, an estimated 100,000 people will attend the annual Sham Fight which is a re-enactment of the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

It is one of the major events in the Marching Season calendar and has become almost as big as the Twelfth itself. In terms of the Loyal Orders, the Sham Fight is probably one of the first huge occasions in that calendar organised by the Royal Black Institution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family atmosphere at the Sham Fight is outstanding. Cuisine-wise, nothing beats a Royal Black ham salad at Scarva on the 13th July, the traditional date of the Sham Fight. However, this year the Sham Fight is on the 14th as the 13th falls on a Sunday.

Political commentator Dr John Coulter pictured at the Boyne Heritage Centre in Southern Ireland with a Williamite musket.

It’s also a great opportunity for the Black to show off its religious roots. My late dad, Rev Dr Robert Coulter MBE, a Past Assistant Sovereign Grand Master and Past Deputy Imperial Grand Chaplain in the Black, once preached at the religious service which accompanies the day’s activities. He always regarded that service as a tremendous evangelical occasion.

As a journalist, I have covered the event on a few occasions, although one year I let my north Antrim Presbyterian dark sense of humour get the better of me and I filed the headline: ‘Shock Win For James!’ The newsdesk was not amused!

Given the economic benefits which the annual Sham Fight reaps for the Northern Ireland community, the time has now come to organise a series of re-enactments of historic battles which can run throughout the calendar year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the French focus on a military parade, the United States is really into its military re-enactment heritage, especially battles involving the American Civil War of the 1860s.

The same ethos could be converted into an economic money-spinner in Northern Ireland. Armed Forces Days have become exceptionally popular across the Province.

Given the service which many people from across the island of Ireland have had in the British military over the generations, there needs to be a series of Veterans’ Days organised to mark those who have served and sacrificed.

Of course, these people are remembered annually during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day commemorations - but that is only two occasions during the year. There needs to be more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, the time has surely come for the establishment of a Northern Ireland Imperial War Museum along the lines of the London format, which attracts tourists from across the globe. Perhaps the site of the former Maze prison near Lisburn could be considered for such a long-term venture?

As for re-enactments, there have been a number of battles which are of great military significance to the people of Northern Ireland. Top of that list would be the opening day of the bloody Battle of the Somme on 1st July 1916.

The Loyal Orders, especially the Orange, have organised Somme Memorial parades for decades. For many communities, the Somme parades are affectionately known as the Mini Twelfth.

Numerous community museums have memorabilia from the Somme, and especially the 36th Ulster Division which suffered such heavy casualties on that day. Could there be a re-enactment of the troops ‘going over the top’ as they charged into No Man’s Land?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Apprentice Boys organisation hosts annual parades in Londonderry to mark both the start and end of the Maiden City siege in 1688/89. Could re-enactments of events during the siege be integrated into those celebrations?

If we take the words of The Sash as a benchmark, we already have the Sham Fight to mark the Boyne. However, what about ‘Derry, Aughrim and Enniskillen’. Each of these military encounters was a decisive action during that crucial 17th century Williamite war in Ireland.

While the Boyne is rightly seen as a key battle in that conflict, the action which really ensured victory in the entire campaign happened on 12 July 1691 at the Battle of Aughrim in County Galway in Southern Ireland.

If ever there was an opportunity to develop Anglo-Irish relations, it would be to have an annual Sham Fight at Aughrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Ireland already plays host to the annual Rossnowlagh parade in County Donegal on the Saturday prior to 12 July. Whilst it has become known affectionately to many as ‘The Donegal Dander’, an increasing number of bands and Orange members from Northern Ireland join their Southern counterparts for this event, including the religious service.

As well as the Williamite campaign, the Great War and the Second World War, the island’s rich Presbyterian history could also be marked with a re-enactment of the Battle of Antrim during the United Irishmen’s rebellion of 1798.