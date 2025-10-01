Belfast date announced for Forever & Ever show

A powerful new theatre production is coming to Belfast this month, tackling the often-unspoken themes of suicide, grief, and mental health in a reflective and emotionally sensitive way. Forever & Ever, written and produced by Jonathan Burgess, seeks to engage entire communities and create space for meaningful, honest conversation.

Set in a mortuary, the one-act drama imagines a final conversation between Jennifer, a mortuary make-up artist, and John, a young man who has died by suicide. As Jennifer prepares his body, John’s spirit awakens - not physically - but in a liminal space between life and death. Through an intimate and compassionate dialogue, he confronts the reality of what has happened, the questions left behind, and the truth that it is too late to return.

The production, which is free to attend as part of a Northern Ireland-wide tour, will be performed at the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre on Monday 6th October at 8pm. Tickets are available now.

The play’s creator, Mr Burgess, said: “In writing Forever & Ever, I aimed to create a much-needed space for conversations often left unsaid, drawing from my own understanding of the grief and confusion that can accompany profound loss. The play doesn't seek to explain suicide, but rather to gently explore its impact on those left behind and the unspoken regrets of a life cut short. It’s a quiet, hopeful piece about finding a way to hold on to love and memory, even in the face of immense sorrow.”

Commissioned by the North West Cultural Partnership and funded by The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative, Forever & Ever is a co-production between Blue Eagle Productions and New Gate Arts & Culture Centre. The play was also developed with support and input of additional partners, including HURT NI and Samaritans.

Leanne Doherty, Business Development and Social Enterprise Manager, HURT NI, added: “The play reflects the reality that so many families in our communities face. Its emotional honesty aligns with our belief that healing starts with dialogue.”

Advised for audiences aged 16 and over, the play addresses themes of suicide and self-harm with sensitivity. It contains no graphic scenes or inappropriate language. Post-show learning resources will also be available to help audiences reflect on the themes safely and constructively.