Belfast debut of hot new band Flipturn

Up and coming alternative-pop stars Flipturn will visit the iconic Belfast Empire on Monday 10 November.

Just one of a raft of amazing original outfits due to play Botanic Avenue’s favourite venue, Flipturn’s take on classic synthrock is both DIY and danceable.

In 2022 the young outfit released their debut album Shadowglow, the result of thousands of hours on the road and in the studio. It would see them play gigs of all sizes, from college town house parties to the main stages of the legendary Coachella festival as well as the Perry Farrell curated tour Lollapalooza.

Off the back of the 24 January release of their second album “Burnout Days”, Florida’s flipturn have announced their debut Belfast visit for 10 November. Bouncing off a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the US, and sold out tours across Europe and North America this spring, this is the perfect chance to say you saw them here first.

That dizzying upwards journey inspired the band’s second release. Caught halfway between 21st century indie rock, New Wave-inspired nostalgia, and rhythmic alt-pop, Burnout Days finds the beauty that exists between five friends, even in times of burnout.

If you like The Killers, Phoenix and the 00s Canadian indie scene then this will be a night not to be missed. The line-up is completed with the addition of alt-rock outfit Colony House.