Belfast is set to host Northern Ireland's first family history show in years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Really Useful Family History Show will take place on August 10, 2024 at the Europa Hotel from 10am to 4pm and it's all free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Kilby from the North of Ireland Family History Society is helping to organise the event. She says “The Show will feature 10 exhibitors, each ready to offer expert advice on genealogy, research, and DNA, catering to both beginners and more advanced family historians. There will be unique family history books for sale and anyone wanting to buy a DNA test will be able to do so at a special show price.

We want everyone who comes to discover lots and also to have fun. So, for those that visit in the morning, we are holding a free prize draw with fantastic prizes, including DNA kits, society memberships, personal consultations with genealogy experts and much more! Everyone can enter and you just have to be there at midday to claim your prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, later in the day at 2pm there will be a presentation titled 'We know you are, Tim McGarry!' when this much loved local comedian and tv presenter will discover for the first time what DNA and research have uncovered about his ancestry. There could be a few surprises!”

Discover your Roots at the Really Useful Family History Show