Belfast is set to host Northern Ireland's first family history show in years
Linda Kilby from the North of Ireland Family History Society is helping to organise the event. She says “The Show will feature 10 exhibitors, each ready to offer expert advice on genealogy, research, and DNA, catering to both beginners and more advanced family historians. There will be unique family history books for sale and anyone wanting to buy a DNA test will be able to do so at a special show price.
We want everyone who comes to discover lots and also to have fun. So, for those that visit in the morning, we are holding a free prize draw with fantastic prizes, including DNA kits, society memberships, personal consultations with genealogy experts and much more! Everyone can enter and you just have to be there at midday to claim your prize.
Then, later in the day at 2pm there will be a presentation titled 'We know you are, Tim McGarry!' when this much loved local comedian and tv presenter will discover for the first time what DNA and research have uncovered about his ancestry. There could be a few surprises!”
The Really Useful Family History Show is sponsored by the Family History Federation who supports family history worldwide and is looking forward to welcoming anyone with an interest in their ancestry to this fantastic show.
