Belfast 'protest Pride' goes off with carnival atmosphere - minus Civil Service and four big political parties

Belfast’s Pride parade passed in a party mood on Saturday afternoon – though with its focus on political protest this year, several high-profile guests were notable by their absence.

Missing were the Civil Service, the Law Society, and all four Executive parties, none of whom marched due to an ongoing row over puberty blockers for children – though two high-profile openly gay politicians, both of them Alliance, joined in personal capacities despite their party being barred from the event.

The huge parade, centrepiece of and culmination to a week of LGBT events, saw huge crowds line the streets of the capital city to cheer along thousands of brightly-dressed people celebrating their identities or signifying their allyship.

But major figures weren’t there, including all four parties that make up the Northern Ireland Executive – banned from joining, as this year’s parade explicitly protested legislation that prevents puberty blockers from being given to anyone under the age of 18 who is questioning their gender identity.

Drag queens wave to thousands of supporters from an open-top car during Belfast Pride 2025. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

The DUP, UUP, Alliance and Sinn Fein maintain the law they enacted is in line with expert medical advice, but LGBT campaigners regard it as an attack on the trans community and want it repealed.

Alliance and Sinn Fein usually make a big deal of marching in Pride; this year, neither was allowed to take part, with First Minister Michelle O’Neill stating she was “sad” to be barred.

Northern Ireland’s most high-profile openly gay politician – Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs minister Andrew Muir – is Alliance. He was spotted at one stage under a banner of a group called “Christians at Pride”.

Another Alliance member, former Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray, walked near the front of the parade as it kicked off; he wasn’t marching under his party banner nor wearing any Alliance insignia, though he did sport a T-shirt emblazoned “no Pride without protest” and waved a ‘progress flag’.

Belfast's 2025 Pride parade makes its way up the city's High Street - including former Lord Mayor, Alliance councillor Micky Murray (left, holding progress flag) who marched despite his party being banned in a row over puberty blockers. Photo: Iain Gray/News Letter

Also openly gay, the day before the parade Mr Murray described Pride as “more important than ever” amid “increasingly toxic narratives perpetuated around LGBTQIA+ identities”.

The SDLP, Green Party and People Before Profit all marched, with Belfast’s SDLP deputy Lord Mayor Paul Doherty at the front of the parade in his mayoral chains. Belfast City Council also had an official presence.

The Law Society and Civil Service were both riven by internal debates over whether or not to attend this year, with the former troubled by this year’s focus on protesting an existing law.

Leaked documents showed that a senior advisor had warned Civil Service head Jayne Brady that the huge body would be “open to the charge of acting politically” and thereby risking its impartiality by joining Belfast Pride.

The 2025 Pride parade brought a renewed focus on political protest. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

This year there were no banners to be seen from either the Law Society or the Civil Service.

The Ambulance Service also didn’t march, again on impartiality grounds. The Fire Service’s union was present along with a fire engine; several teaching unions joined the parade, as did Translink.

The PSNI hasn’t marched since 2023, though officers are allowed to join in a personal capacity as long as they don’t wear uniforms. This year, the force had a stall at ‘Pride Village’, a family friendly facility at Donegall Quay on the River Lagan. Although the stall was manned by uniformed officers, no Pride flags or banners were displayed, and the only leaflets on show were from a police recruitment drive.

After the parade, the day continued with a party in Custom House Square with DJs, drag queens and a Cher tribute act.

A colourfully dressed marching band and stilt-walkers entertained the crowd at Belfast Pride. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

Although the global Pride movement began as a protest, over the past 10 to 15 years the political element in Belfast had ebbed away, reorienting as a corporate-friendly celebration and community event.

This year reinforced the protest element as, said the organisers, “LGBTQIA+ rights are under attack here and across the world”.