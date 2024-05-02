Belfast set for hen do invasion this weekend as hundreds of party-goers choose capital over Dublin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city will welcome more than 130 parties this weekend alone, as it gears up for a packed summer of pre-wedding tourism, with thousands more are set to choose the Northern Irish capital in 2024.

This weekend’s hen tsunami is almost double the number who have chosen to celebrate in Dublin - previously untouchable as Europe’s favourite hen party hotspot – according to new research.

“As the weather finally starts to improve as we head towards the summer, the pubs, bars and clubs of Belfast will certainly warm up this weekend as a host of hen parties arrive ready to let their hair down,” said Matt Mavir, managing director at the UK’s leading stag and hen organiser, Last Night of Freedom.

“Our research shows that Belfast is one of the most popular destinations for hen parties in Europe this week, but that comes as no surprise as more and more nearly-weds have been choosing the city in recent years.”

The firm revealed last year that Belfast had actually overtaken Dublin for overall hen party bookings, with the number of stags wanting to party in Northern Ireland also on the rise.

“We used to class Dublin as the destination for hen parties, but while it remains an incredible city the sometimes eye-watering prices charged for food and drink can put people off,” continued Matt.

“Belfast can boast a similar standard of nightlife at more affordable prices – which I think is one reason why hens are attracted to it.”

Tyneside-based Last Night of Freedom has crunched its numbers to provide a definitive top 10 of the most popular hen do destinations in Europe, with Belfast emerging at number four in 2023.

And Matt said its unique array of attractions and welcoming atmosphere was behind its rise.

He continued: “While Belfast does offer better value than many other capital cities, that’s not the only reason people want to visit.

“Attractions like the Titanic and Game of Thrones play their part, but it’s also gaining a reputation for its culture and nightlife.