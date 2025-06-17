Beyond the brushes: Arthouse by Lighthouse launches

Lighthouse, the mental health and suicide prevention charity, has just launched one of Northern Ireland’s largest group art events.

Teaming up with renowned local artist Aly Harte, Arthouse by Lighthouse is taking place on Friday, October 10 - World Mental Health Day – at the Europa Hotel, and an expected 350 guests will be encouraged to get their creative juices flowing.

The guided painting session has been created as a novel new fundraiser, and one that marries the enormous benefits of art therapy and creativity with fundraising for a charity that has worked tirelessly to promote positive mental health since 2003.

It’s believed that this will be the largest group painting session in Northern Ireland, and Aly and the charity are encouraging workplaces to participate in the initiative, gifting employees a few hours to unplug and promote positive mental health on World Mental Health Day.

Aly Harte

Explaining how the idea of Arthouse by Lighthouse came about, Paul Finnegan, CEO of Lighthouse says: “Through our work in fostering positive mental health and helping people and their families through mental health crisis, art therapy has played a key role time and time again.

“When reflecting on what we do, the benefits of our services and how we can reach more people, the idea of Arthouse by Lighthouse began to take shape.

“Every year we need to find around £150K to ensure we deliver the services that people very much need and deserve, and we have high hopes for this innovative new event, which we’re hoping will become a regular fixture in our calendar.”

The three-hour afternoon event will take place on Friday, October 10, with guests encouraged to get creative, painting small pieces of art that bring joy. All materials will be provided and Arthouse by Lighthouse has been developed for everyone, from amateurs to those with artistic flair.

Paul Finnegan and Aly Harte

Aly will lead the painting session, and the relaxed, mindful art afternoon will conclude with a guest interview and refreshments.

Committed to promoting art and its numerous mental health benefits, Aly Harte adds: “At many times in my life, art has been a solace, especially when dealing with the grief of my father’s passing.

“Creative activities have been proven to help us process emotions, calm brain activity, and reduce stress, and I particularly love this initiative as it's reflective of the amazing work that Lighthouse delivers to people in need.

“Our goal is to have 350 people come together for a relaxed afternoon, away from their phones and offices – and to collectively be creative and take time out on World Mental Day.”

Aly Harte and Paul Finnegan

Places are limited and registration is open now for Arthouse by Lighthouse. The cost is £55 per person (which includes all materials), and for ten tickets and above, the cost is £50 per head.

To secure your place, visit www.register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ArthousebyLighthouse

Arthouse by Lighthouse | Friday, October 10 | Europa Hotel | 2pm - 5pm