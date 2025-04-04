Lyndsy Spence, Carlo Gebler, Rosalind Mulholland at the launch of Ballyscullion Park Book Festival

A celebration of writing, music and art in the heart of Seamus Heaney country, the Ballyscullion Park Book Festival 2025 has announced its programme.

Highlights for this year include internationally renowned author Louis de Bernières, artist and 2023 Sky Portrait Artist of the Decade Gareth Reid and award-winning novelist and journalist Martina Devlin.

Held in the picturesque surroundings of Ballyscullion Park near Bellaghy in mid-Ulster the event will bring together readers, writers and art lovers for an unforgettable weekend of cultural delights.

Other highlights include: Dr Sophia Hillan Author of May, Lou and Cass: Jane Austen’s Nieces in Ireland; Dr Roy Foster Emeritus Professor of History at Oxford and cultural commentator; Carlo Gébler, author, playwright and teacher; Ramita Navai, multi award-winning journalist, documentary maker and author; Lyndsy Spence, author, historian and screenwriter and founder of The Mitford Society; Owen O’Neill, award-winning writer of stage and screen and stand-up comedian; John Goodall, historian, author, and Architectural Editor of Country Life magazine; Dr Heidi Edmundson, Portrush-born novelist and Emergency Medicine consultant in London; Dr Caroline Campbell, director of the National Gallery of Ireland

There will also be panel discussions on topical issues, in association with the Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice, and the Irrawaddy Literary Festival.

On Sunday, May 11, from 1pm, families are invited to a range of special events including storytelling and book readings, with writing workshops in association with the Seamus Heaney HomePlace. Event is suitable for children from five-years-old plus book free tickets for under 18s.

This year, the festival is proud to announce a charity partnership with NI Hospice. A percentage of profits from ticket sales will be made to NI Hospice, and a representative will be on hand at the festival to talk about the care provided by the hospice.

Ballyscullion Park is part of the Loughinsholin Tourism Cluster, which aims to develop and promote a range of authentic, sustainable visitor experiences, a sense of place as well as a commitment to preserve and promote the generations of rich heritage and traditions found in the region of mid-Ulster. The cluster is supported by Invest Northern Ireland through its Collaborative Growth Programme.

Rosalind Mulholland Festival Director said: “We are delighted to reveal the programme for this year’s festival. It is a privilege to host such a wide range of incredibly gifted writers across the festival weekend. From

internationally renowned authors, playwrights and artists, it is shaping up to be an unforgettable two days. We also hope the festival will attract visitors from near and far as well as showcase our beautiful region as a must visit NI destination.”

Visit 2025 BOOK FESTIVAL PROGRAMME for full festival programme Tickets from £60.

For further details, festival newsletter and updates visit:

