World Book Day at Greenhaw Primary School, Londonderry, last year. Pic Damien Stewart

Children are invited to share in some wonderful stories, crafts and rhymes with fancy dress optional but encouraged!

Jim O’Hagan, Libraries NI chief executive, said: “I would like to invite children, parents and carers from across Northern Ireland to get involved, have fun at events and to also consider making a trip to their local library a regular occurrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are told that developing a love of reading for pleasure is a significant indicator of a child’s future success – more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income, and that spending just 10 minutes a day reading and sharing stories with children can make a crucial difference in their development.

“Libraries NI has 98 library locations throughout Northern Ireland and a wealth of storybooks, picture books and novels, which can be borrowed free using a library card. Parents and carers can encourage children to develop a love of reading by bringing them regularly to the library and if they can’t get to a library, we have eBooks and eAudiobooks available to download to a tablet or mobile device.”

World Book Day is held annually on the first Thursday in March. It is the biggest reading celebration of its kind, designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and marked in over 100 countries all over the world.