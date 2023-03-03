Yesterday night (March 2), the Faith Mission Portadown and Maurice Wylie Media hosted an event that had people traveling from as far as Coleraine and Dundonald to hear renowned Northern Ireland celebrity George Jones share his testimony.

The venue was packed with people, and George Jones had the audience in tears and laughter as he shared his life story, jokes, and how God came into his life.

Ian, the manager of Faith Mission, was delighted with the turnout and told the audience that it was the best night they had ever hosted.

George Jones with Diana from Coleraine at the event in Faith Mission, Portadown

He went on to say that they are looking forward to the next two Thursday nights, as Alex Calderwood and Norah Bradford come to speak.

Alex, also known as Oso, became involved with loyalist paramilitaries from the age of 14 and spent long sentences in prison for his involvement.

Now a committed Christian for numerous years, Oso carries a lot of respect from ex-paramilitaries from both loyalist and republican circles.

His book, ‘A Child of the Troubles’, which is an open and honest account of his life, reached No 2 on Amazon.

Oso's openness will challenge any listener to face their fears.

Norah, who was married to Rev. Robert Bradford MP, spent most of her years as a nurse in Royal Victoria.

Her husband was shot dead over 40 years ago, and no one has ever been charged with his murder.

Norah herself had been targeted by the IRA and she will share what it was like to be married to a public figure, and receiving death threats on her family.

Although not required, due to the success of the first night with George Jones, it is highly recommended to secure your seats by paying £3 upfront.

Payment can be made in Faith Mission Portadown or by clicking here.

The next night of true stories is on Thursday March 9 with Oso, and then Norah on Thursday March 16 at 7.30pm on both nights.

All three author's books will be on sale.

For further information, contact Faith Mission on 02838 334123 or by contacting Maurice Wylie Media on 0845 643 9319.

These events promise to be highlights of the year at Faith Mission in Portadown and all are encouraged to come and bear witness to these incredible stories of redemption, hope and Christian faith.

Faith Mission Portadown sums up its mission: “To reach through passionate evangelism the lost of all age groups, particularly in the villages and rural areas of Great Britain and Ireland, and by biblical teaching to encourage holiness of heart and life in Christian people.”

This vision statement is worked out through three core ministries, as follows: rural evangelism which is an interdenominational agency working closely with all Christian chuches to promote evangelism; biblical training to train people for a variety of roles in Christian ministry and servicel and the Faith Mission bookshops to develop its literature ministry at outlets across Niorthern Ireland and Scotland.