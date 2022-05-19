Jim thrilled with B2B Audiobook Award

Magherafelt businessman and author, Jim Irving

Author of three critically acclaimed business books released in the last two years, Jim Irving received the award by BookAuthority.org for the quality of his second book, “The B2B Leaders Guidebook”.

This follows on from another worldwide award given to his first book, The B2B Selling Guidebook, in January 2021.

B2B is shorthand for ‘Business to Business’ and encompasses the majority of business activities across the globe.

As featured on CNN, Forbes and Inc, BookAuthority identifies and rates the best books in the world, based on recommendations by thought leaders and experts.

The B2B Leaders Guidebook is for anyone who is about to lead a corporate business unit, a start-up, a sales team, or an SME business. It is also for those already in those roles, who want practical advice and guidance on improving team performance.

From director level executives to entrepreneurs, small B2B business owners and team leaders, the book delivers tips, guidance and ideas on ‘starting, ‘building’ and then finally ‘improving’ teams.

The Magherfelt author has worked in the technology industry for over 45 years, in over 25 countries worldwide.

He has been a professional salesperson, sales director, marketing director and executive business leader in multiple multinationals.

Since moving to Northern Ireland from Scotland 13 years ago, he has focused on helping local start-ups and technology companies to improve their business performance and results.

Expressing his delight at the international recognition for his book, Jim said: “After the shock of winning a major award a year ago for my first book, I never imagined that lightning could strike twice in such a nice way.

“Out of all the business books released worldwide, the fact that mine has been awarded – after review and recommendation by thought leaders and experts - has amazed me, again. The recognition makes all the work and effort worthwhile.”