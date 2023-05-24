The Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s University Belfast has announced the shortlist for their 2023 Poetry Prize for a First Collection, supported by the Atlantic Philanthropies.

The winner will be announced at the Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast later this month.

The shortlist includes: The English Summer, by Holly Hopkins (Penned in the Margins, 2022); Slide, by Mark Pajak (Jonathan Cape, 2022); The City, by Stav Poleg (Carcanet, 2022); In Her Jaws, by Rosamund Taylor (Banshee Press, 2022); and Raised Among Vultures, by Molly Twomey (Gallery Press, 2022).

Holly Hopkins has made the shortlist for the Seamus Heaney Poetry Prize for her collection, The English Summer (Penned in the Margins, 2022)

The Seamus Heaney Centre Poetry Prize is awarded to a writer whose first full collection has been published in the preceding year, by a UK or Ireland-based publisher.

The winning writer receives £5,000 and is invited to participate in the Seamus Heaney Centre’s calendar of literary events.

This year’s judges are Seamus Heaney Professor of Poetry and poet Nick Laird; Dr Leontia Flynn, poet and reader in poetry, and Dr Stephen Sexton, poet and lecturer in poetry at the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s.

Professor Nick Laird, chair of the judging panel said: “We had an outstanding group of submissions for the Heaney prize this year, but in the end the shortlist was easy to assemble. These five debuts are all outstanding in different ways and speak to the depth and breadth of contemporary poetry.”

The winner will be announced and all writers will read at an event in the Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast on Monday June 26, 2023.