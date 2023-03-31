While poetry aptly provides the focal point for the weekend, a wonderful blend of music and film will also be on offer, in what promises to be a reflective celebration of Seamus Heaney’s life and work.

Paul Muldoon, Ireland Chair of Poetry, will open proceedings with a reading on August 25, 2023.

Paul is no stranger to Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, having last visited in person in 2018 before taking part in an online season of events titled ‘Keeping Going’ in 2020.

The late, great Nobel Laureate Seamus Heaney (1939-2013)

Paul is one of the greatest poets of this generation and the recipient of many prestigious poetry awards, including the Pulitzer Prize.

Over the August bank holiday weekend, HomePlace is set to welcome ten award-winning poets from across Ireland and the UK to explore Seamus Heaney’s enduring influence in the appropriately named event: ‘A note that pays you back’.

Alice Lyons, Niall Campbell, Emma Must, Martin Dyar and Zaffar Kunial will read from their work on the afternoon of August 26. They will be followed on August 27 with readings from Sarah Clancy, Nandi Jola, Rachel Coventry, and others.

Renowned Irish traditional musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire will be in concert with special guests on the Saturday evening, and the weekend will close with a screening of Seamus Heaney and the music of what happens on August 27.

In this feature-length documentary, Seamus Heaney’s wife Marie and their three children speak candidly about their lives with the poet and read a selection of poems that have personal resonance.

Seamus Heaney’s brothers also reminisce about their childhood growing up in the area, and on the experiences that inspired his earlier writings.

HomePlace is delighted to have film director Adam Low and producer Martin Rosenbaum in attendance for a Q&A after the screening.

Speaking on behalf of the Heaney family, Marie Heaney said: “My family and I are honoured and very touched that Seamus will be remembered in this special way at the HomePlace, on his own home ground, and that his tenth anniversary will be marked with a celebration of poetry and music.”